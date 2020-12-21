Beloved Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma & Foster Parent.
Age 81 of White Bear Lake. Preceded in death by husbands Richard Smith and Frederick Hansen; parents and siblings. Survived by children Tarrianne Sublet, Richard (Diane) Smith Jr., Michael (Carol) Smith, Jeffrey (Lindy) Smith & Bernadette Bruce (Robert); 14 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren. MaryAnn was an involved member of St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church and retired after 25 years with White Bear Care Center. Private Mass and burial. Public visitation Tuesday, December 22nd from 9:30 am- 10:30 am at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Memorials preferred in lieu of flowers to St. Mary’s Church.
Arrangements MuellerMemorial.com
