Tyler Browne, Reverend Mary A., passed away surrounded by family on November 7, 2021 at the age of 82. She is preceded in death by her husbands Stanley Tyler and J.C. Browne. Survived by children William (Noreen) Tyler, Michael (MaryLou) Tyler, Kathy (Eric) Stetz; step-children Christina Torbert, and George (Sara) Browne; grandchildren Jack and Joanna Tyler, Dominic and Mackenzie Stetz, Erin (Adam) Hall, J.C. and Martha Jean Browne. Mary was born in Mitchell, SD. She graduated from Macalester College, and earned Master’s degrees from the University of Nebraska and the Pacific School of Religion. She served many people through her ministry in Northern California and Nebraska before retiring to New Mexico. Mary served on the boards of multiple charitable organizations. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Memorials are preferred to: familypromisealbuquerquenm.org.  Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home. 651-429-7172

