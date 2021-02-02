Mary Therese Dahl, age 91 passed away peacefully in her sleep on Friday, January 22, 2021 while a resident of St. Elizabeth’s Care Center in Wabasha, Minnesota. Mary Therese was born on August 8, 1929 to James (Bert) and Dorothy (nee Koch) Leonard in Lake City, Minnesota. After graduating from Mary E. McCahill Institute in 1947 she attended Winona State University where she met the love of her life Charles (Chuck) Dahl. After graduating with her Degree in Education, she married Chuck in 1953 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Lake City. They lived for a short time in Parma, Ohio before returning to Minnesota and settling in White Bear Lake. She taught school for many years at St. Jude’s in Mahtomedi before moving to a career selling furniture at Sears in Maplewood, Minnesota. In later years, she traveled to many US cities and lived in many US states following and being best friend to her daughter. She was the best Mom ever and beloved wife, daughter, and sister. Her sense of humor and the sound of her laugh were infectious.
She was preceded in death by her husband Chuck and her parents Bert and Dorothy along with many Aunts and Uncles. They are all having a grand old time now playing euchre in Heaven where Mary Therese is enjoying the best Chardonnay ever as they have the best vintages there.
She is survived by her only child Mary Frances Dahl (Stewartville, Minnesota), her “big” brother Jim Leonard (Whitehouse, Texas), and her “little” brother Gene Leonard (Schaumburg, Illinois) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins survive Mary Therese. Per her wishes she will be cremated and a celebration of her life will take place later this year in Lake City. Mary Therese was a devout Catholic and her ashes will be interred later this year in the family plot at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Lake City. Condolences can be sent to Mahn Family Funeral Home, Anderson-Peterson Chapel, 1022 W. Lyon Ave., Lake City, Minnesota 55041 (651) 345-2113 and online at mahnfamilyfuneralhome.com.
