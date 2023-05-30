Age 87 of White Bear Lake, Minnesota passed away peacefully in her sleep on Saturday, May 20, 2023. She is survived by her loving husband Lewis of almost 65 years, and four children: John (Jean), Mary Ann (Scott) Miles, Mark (Leah), Colleen, fifteen grandchildren, nine great grandchildren, and siblings: Betty, Lois, Tom and Jim. Mary grew up in New Ulm, Minnesota. She always had a positive outlook, was an outgoing person and made friends everywhere she went. Mary lived an active life always in the company of family and friends. She loved to fish and play cards with her husband and spend time at the cabin by the lake. Mary has a large circle of friends from St. Joseph’s Academy. She was also active in her church, St. Mary of the Lake, fundraising for Relay for Life, and in her community visiting people in need. She passed away at home surrounded by family and prayers. Mary’s funeral was held at ST. MARY OF THE LAKE, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave., on Friday, May 26 at 11 a.m. Visitation from 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date. Mary was an active fundraiser for Relay For Life. In lieu of flowers, Mary requested memorial donations go to White Bear Lake Relay for Life, a fundraiser for the American Cancer Society - attn: Mary Trumper Memorial. Mary’s family has set up a team “Strides Against Cancer” to fundraise for Relay for Life and the American Cancer Society. If you wish to donate, checks can be made out to the American Cancer Society and mailed to the family. Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home.
