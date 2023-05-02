At the age of 82, she passed away peacefully on April 18, 2023. Preceded in death by her mother, Lorraine Mason; Father, Dwight Mason; brother, John Mason; sister, Laurie Auger. Survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Gerald; children Scott, Janet, and Kerry (Jane); 3 grandchildren (Sydney, Kristi, Louise) and 3 great-grandchildren (Frank, Henry, Mona). She also has 3 step grandchildren (Taylor, Jessica, Tim). Mary was born in 1940 and graduated from White Bear Lake High School. Her children and her grandchildren were very important to her. She would always make sure she was home during the summers when her kids were home from school. Family gatherings were a priority for her and her husband Gerald. The family cabin was an important place where her and her husband spent a lot of time visiting and creating many memories. She was a big fan of the Minnesota Vikings “SKOL!! Go Vikings!!” She also enjoyed watching her grand-daughter Sydney play basketball, she went to every game! A small private service will be held for Mary.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.