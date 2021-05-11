Mary Joan Woulfe, age 88, of White Bear Lake died peacefully on May 2, 2021. She was born July 10, 1932 to Dennis and Ethel Gaskill in Nebraska City, Nebraska. She met her husband Richard when he was stationed in Nebraska City with the Army to work on the Missouri river flood. They married on November 7, 1953. After living in St. Paul for a short time, they moved their young family to White Bear Lake where they would raise their five children. Mary had a passion for music and spent decades singing in both the St. Pius X Catholic Church and First Presbyterian Church choirs. She was retired from the First National Bank. Mary enjoyed many hobbies including gardening, sewing, and researching family history. She was most proud of her grandchildren and was happiest when spending time with them. She is preceded by her husband of 56 years, Richard, brother Forest, sister-in-law Eleanor Seidel and her husband Carl. She is survived by children, Debra (Thor) Hansen, Richard (Mary), Steven (Susan), Barbara (Dan) Buzay, and Diane (Leonardo) Castro; grandchildren, William (Tanya), Michael (Katie), Danielle, Amy, Valerie, Lauren (Ryan), Connor, and Alec; great grandchildren, L.J., Summer, Ryan and another arriving in June. Also survived by childhood friend Sherry Penney along with many other friends and neighbors. A special thank you to all the wonderful caregivers at the Waters of White Bear Lake, especially Zoe for her daily check-ins that always lifted her spirits. Private family service and visitation was held. Interment at St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery. Memorials preferred to the Muscular Dystrophy Association or donor’s choice.
Mueller Memorial- White Bear Lake-muellermemorial.com- 651-429-4944
