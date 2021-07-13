Age 82 of Hugo. Loving Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great-Grandma, Sister, passed away peacefully on July 8, 2021.
Preceded in death by her brothers, Abe and Arthur Bravo. Survived by loving husband of 61 years, Gary; children, Barb (Steve) Williamson, Courtland (Heather) Gregory, Debbie (Dave) DeSchane, Carolyn (Scott) McPherson; 19 Grandchildren; 17 Great-Grandchildren; siblings Vangie Trujillo, Beatrice Bernal, Bernice Sharits; many nieces, nephews, other relatives & friends. Visitation 4-7 PM Thursday, July 15th at Roberts Family Funeral Home, Forest Lake. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Friday, July 16th with visitation one hour prior at Church of Saint Peter, 1250 S. Shore Drive, Forest Lake. Private interment at Evergreen Memorial Gardens, St. Paul.
Roberts Family Funeral Home
651-464-4422, RobertsFamilyFH.com
