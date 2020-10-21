Mary Ellen Rockwell Lorette Johnson passed peacefully on Oct. 13th, 2020, with her husband, Steve Johnson, by her side. She graduated from White Bear High School and Gustavas College. She loved books and writing; she was a poet; enjoyed traveling; had a rich spiritual life; was loving, kind, and a wonderful listener; and accepted everyone without judgment.
She loved and was loved by an extended family including daughters Sue Lorette and Chris Lorette David, her sister Louann Rockwell Lindbeck, their spouses, 8 grandchildren and their partners, 2 great granddaughters, and all of Steve’s family. She is reunited with her beloved son Billy, who passed in 2015. She will be greatly missed but we hold her in our hearts. ‘She whom we love is no longer where she was before. She is now wherever we are.’ ”
