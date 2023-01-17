Mary Ellen Johnson of White Bear Lake, MN. Born December 3, 1940, in Vermillion, MN. Beloved Wife, Mother, Grandma, Great – Grandma, Sister, and Dear Friend passed away on January 10th, 2023. She was survived by her husband of 49 years Charles “Chuck”. She was also proud mother to five children, Don (Kim) Smith, Ed Smith, Christy Lins, Tammy Smith, and Andy Smith. Proud stepmother to Shannon Johnson. “Grandma Mary” to eleven grandchildren, Joel Pederson, Nicole Smith, Zack Smith, Aimee Thomas, Jake Smith, Holly Smith, Katie Foss, Sarah Lins, Aidan Johnson, and Broderick Johnson; great-grandma to Tasha, Joel Jr., Logan, Izzie, Briggs, Julia, and Clara; great-great-grandma to Sophie and Miguel Jr.; sister to Norb Girgen, Kathy Goers and Clarice Sobania; and many nieces, nephews, and good caring friends. Mary was preceded in death by stepdaughter Tracey Johnson; granddaughter Brenna Swanson, parents Louie and Catherine Girgen, and sisters Rita Kaiser and Maxine Dohmen. Mass of Christian Burial 11 AM Thursday, January 19, 2023 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 3878 Highland Avenue, White Bear Lake, with a visitation one hour before Mass at Church. Interment Union Cemetery, Maplewood. Arrangements Honsa Family Funeral Home. 651-429-6172
