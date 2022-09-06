Passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 28th
Age 89 of White Bear Lake and a former employee of the St. Paul School System. Preceded in death by her parents, Mary and Louis Berger; 4 siblings and granddaughter, Olivia Simon. Mary is survived by her children, Michael (Bonnie), Michele (Keith) Hagel, Paul (Sandy Anderson) and Mark (Laurie); daughter-in-law, Annette; 22 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; sister, Joanne Christianson; and many other family members and friends. Mass of Christian Burial took place on Friday, September 2nd at St. Mary of the Lake Catholic Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to St. Paul Benedictine Center or Frassati Catholic Academy.
