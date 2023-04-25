Our beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on April 17th, 2023.

Mary was born in Minneapolis on April 20, 1929, to Andrew and Marian Hoverstad.  She was raised on the family farm near Dennison, MN and graduated from Kenyon High School.  She met Cliff Japs at the University of Minnesota, and they married in 1950.  Mary and Cliff lived and raised their family in White Bear Lake before moving to Boutwell’s Landing Senior Community in Oak Park Heights.

