Our beautiful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully on April 17th, 2023.
Mary was born in Minneapolis on April 20, 1929, to Andrew and Marian Hoverstad. She was raised on the family farm near Dennison, MN and graduated from Kenyon High School. She met Cliff Japs at the University of Minnesota, and they married in 1950. Mary and Cliff lived and raised their family in White Bear Lake before moving to Boutwell’s Landing Senior Community in Oak Park Heights.
Mary was an active volunteer in her church and community. Mary was an avid and excellent golfer and held various positions in the Minnesota Women’s Golf Association. Mary was a church Deacon, Elder, and served in the Twin Cities Presbytery. Mary was active in the League of Women’s Voters, was a volunteer at Ramsey/Regions Hospital and American Field Service. Mary enjoyed Boutwell’s activities and raised money for their Neighbor Helping Neighbors fund.
Mary loved her family and was a strong influence in their lives. Mary found much joy being involved in her children and grandchildren’s lives, attending many sporting and school events.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Cliff; her sister, Bernice Groebner, brothers, Herb, and Norv Hoverstad. Mary is survived by her children Russ (Bonnie), Steve (Lynn) and Mary L. Japs (Brad Molstad); 8 grandchildren Andrew, Mike (Susie), Greg (Rachel), Scott, Nick, Kelsey (John Emmons) Japs, Aaron (Liz Harder), and Nathan (Allyson Azar) Molstad; 7 great-grandchildren; sister Carolyn Gardiner and brother, Arne Hoverstad.
A celebration of Mary’s life will be Friday, April 28, 2023, 3:00 P.M. at NORTH CHURCH, 2675 Highway 36 East, North St. Paul with visitation one hour prior to the service. Private interment Evergreen Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be given to University of Minnesota Medical Foundation, North Presbyterian Church, or Boutwell’s Landing.
Arrangements with Bradshaw Funeral and Cremation Services, 651-439-5511.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.