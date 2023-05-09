On May 3rd, 2023, Mary Ann Ulvenes (née Rathke), beloved wife, mother and friend passed away at the age of 78. Born on March 27, 1945 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, she married her husband of 56 years on November 19, 1966 and had four children, raising them in Milwaukee, Connecticut, Iowa until finally settling in Minnesota living St Anthony, North Oaks and Lino Lakes. She worked as a phlebotomist at the University of Minnesota until retiring where she was awarded an achievement award. Volunteering was a big part of her life, coordinating donation meals for a home for pregnant teens, meals on wheels and starting sports programs and the annual Easter Egg Hunt in North Oaks. She loved cooking and baking for her family, friends and relatives, and is known for her amazing caramel rolls, cheese braid and sweet petals. She loved hosting friends from around the world and travelling to those friends and to new places. Her heart was as big and warm as her wonderful baked treats.
She leaves behind her beloved husband Richard, daughter Amy Santana, and sons David (Lorri), Andrew (Susan), and Matthew; and nine grandchildren: Amanda, Isabella, Molly, Claire, Rylan, Isaac, Maesen Mary, Elijah, and Logan.
