Please join us for a Celebration of Life, in the loving memory of Mary Ann Milton. She was born on March 30, 1921, and passed away on January 2, 2021. The memorial service will be held on July 30, 2021 starting at 1 p.m. at St. Andrew’s Village, 240 East Avenue, Mahtomedi, Minnesota 55115.
A gathering of friends and family will be held from 12-3 p.m. on July 31 at Milton Square Courtyard, 2232 Carter Avenue, St. Paul, Minnesota 55108.
