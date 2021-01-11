Of Mahtomedi passed away January 2, 2021
Age 99
Mary Ann is preceded in death by her husband John (Buzz), brothers James of South St. Paul, George of White Bear Lake, and daughter in law Linda (Michael). She is survived by three children, Michael, Patrick, and Heather (Stephen) O’Malley, seven grandchildren – Katie, Jay, Joshua, Jonathan, Ryan, Kyle, and Teagen, 10 great-grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews.Mary Ann was born in Missouri to Scottish immigrant parents, Jemima and James Buchan. From a young age Mary Ann had the entrepreneurial spirit. After graduating from White Bear Lake High School, while attending college, she began working in real estate and insurance. These first jobs led to a career of 70+ years in real estate. Mary Ann was a female pioneer in real estate becoming the first woman Real Estate broker in Minnesota and President of the MN Board of Realtors. She owned and developed many properties, but her favorite was her creation of “Milton Square” in St. Anthony Park. This charming European styled commercial and residential property in St. Paul is where she took great pride in mentoring and promoting many local businesses. Mary Ann was also active in supporting the St. Anthony Park neighborhood and its many businesses. A memorial service is being planned and will be held in the future.
