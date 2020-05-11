Mary Alice Brown, age 71 of Circle Pines, Minnesota, passed away on May 4, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. Preceded in death by parents, Charles and Ellanora Houtkooper; brother, John and son, Adam. Survived by loving husband, Rev. Charlie; son, Aaron; daughters, Abby and Allison; grandsons, Jaden and Jaron and granddaughter, Alexi. Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Interment at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Fargo, North Dakota. “The moment of meeting is the beginning of parting … but the moment of parting is the beginning of meeting again.”
Arrangements by Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home 651-482-7606
