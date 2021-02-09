Age 63, of White Bear Lake.
Preceded in death by father Delbert. Survived by mother Delva “Babe” (Paul) Wurdeman; siblings Micki, Mark, Marcia (Jerret) Seebart, Melisa (Eric) Mohn; Debbie (Dan) Shortreed; nieces and nephews Dane & Bryn Mohn, Mariah & Jake Weber, Tim & Chris Shortreed; former spouses, Cindy Curran and Lori Frye; many aunts and uncles in Iowa, cousins, and dear friends.
He had a passion for life, boating, snowmobiling, cooking and Windsor, working with customers in residential real estate and at his boat shop and enjoying many family get-togethers. Marty was known as “Uncle Fun” to his nieces and nephews and many others.
A private family service is being held and will be recorded and viewable by friends on the Honsa Family Funeral Home website by Monday, February 8th, 2021. The family will be holding a “Marty’s Party” this summer. Interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Memorials preferred to Disabled American Veterans (DAV of MN), or breast cancer support: especiallyforyourace.org.
Honsa Family Funeral Home, honsafamilyfuneralhome.com
