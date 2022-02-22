Dec. 18, 1933 – Feb. 10, 2022, Marlys Stanga Haslow passed away on February 10, 2022. She is survived by daughters; Su (Ivar) Sorenson and Peggy (Mark) Kotthoff, her sisters; Ramona Buccholz, Donna Loftus and Joan Getz, Her grandchildren; Sarah, Stephanie, Aaron, Rachael, Anna, Craig, Jennifer, Andrew and Matthew, and 14 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husbands; Donald Stanga and Ken Haslow, son, Paul Stanga, and granddaughter, Samantha Stanga.
Marlys was born and raised on several farms near Salem, South Dakota. She graduated from Salem High School and attended Augustana College in Sioux Falls. She married Don Stanga on Dec. 22, 1953. They moved to Minnesota in 1960 and raised their family in White Bear Lake. Throughout her time in Minnesota Marlys was an active member at Redeemer Lutheran Church, a 1st grade teacher in North St. Paul, opened and ran Redeemer Nursery School, worked in the office of Northwest Title Company, ran her own DK (Dorling Kindersly) book business, and worked for Lutheran Bible Ministry. Marlys and Don were married almost 55 years, until his death in November of 2008.
The highlights of those years were centered around family and friends – winter trips to Hawaii, trips with her sisters and spouses, camping with friends, golfing, bridge, DITS Bible Study group, March Birthday celebrations, Cursillo weekends, and gatherings filled with laughter and love.
Marlys married Ken Haslow on Jan. 8, 2011. They split their time between Hugo and Chandler, Arizona. Their new lives were filled with adventures of traveling and exploring, new friends and a new community. Of course there was more golf, bridge, games, Bible Study and fellowship. Each of them gained new family – children and grandchildren. All were blessed.
Marlys lived life fully. Each day was filled with grace and joy. She lived a life of deep faith which included daily devotions and prayer, a gift of hospitality and a willingness to be used by God each and every day. Her morning prayer always included, “Surprise me, God!”
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, Feb. 19 at 1 p.m. at Redeemer Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake. Masks are required. A second service will be held on Tuesday, March 1st at 1 p.m. at the Clubhouse at Sunbird Golf Resort in Chandler, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.