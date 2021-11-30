In Loving Memory of Marlene Joy Richardson Born: March 7, 1935, Died: October 25, 2021
Memorial Service: Maranatha Assembly of God Church 24799 Forest Lake Blvd Forest Lake, MN 55025 Sunday, December 5, 2021
Visitation at 2 p.m., service at 2:30 p.m.
Survived by: Husband of 67 years, Ray E Richardson Sr, Brother, Glen (Madeline) Devore, Children, Jimmy (Kathy), Ray, Jr. (Jan), Ron (Jill), and Doug (Connie); 9 Grandchildren and 10 Great-Grandchildren, also many nieces and nephews.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.