It is with great saddness that we annouce the passing of Mark Edward Lowell, on Wednesday, August 2, 2023, at the age of 62. Mark was greeted by his parents, Earl and Louva, and reunited with his brother, Michael.
Beloved by his community, Mark Lowell was well-known around White Bear Lake as a family man, crafty carpenter, music lover, storyteller, and motorcycle enthusiast. The neighbor boys called Mark “the Harley Guy”. He loved long motorcycle rides on open roads with the speakers blaring and wind blowing through his hair. As an artisan carpenter, his handiness, dedication, and expertise showed through all of the work he created. Mark was as tough as the nails he put into the homes that he built. He would never back away from a challenge, and was always willing to stand up for the little guy, and help anyone in need when he could.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.