Age 72 of White Bear Lake
Passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020 surrounded by family.
Preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Bernadine. Mark is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Mary; his children, Kris (Bob) Miller and Dan (Sarah) Peterson; his grandchildren, Tyler and Lauren Miller, Noah and Maria Peterson; and his sister-in-law, Kate Holland.
Services were held at The Church of St. Pius X last week. Memorials preferred to Sharing and Caring Hands, The Church of St Pius X or Second Harvest. MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
