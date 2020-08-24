Mark Andrew Mitchell passed away peacefully after a courageous fight against cancer at Essentia St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Brainerd, Minnesota on August 18, 2020. Funeral services were held Sunday, August 23, 2020 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Brainerd, Minnesota. Interment will be at Vaale Cemetery.
Mark was born to Jeffrey and Heidi (Petters) Mitchell on July 28, 1975. He graduated from White Bear Lake High School, and then went on to attend St. John’s University and Hamline Law School. He married the love of his life Megan Morrissey on June 19, 1999 in White Bear Lake. He was an attorney for over 20 years, practicing law most recently at the Crow Wing County Attorney’s Office. He loved hockey and was a youth hockey coach for 16 years. He also enjoyed fishing, especially with his son Jacob.
He is survived by Megan Mitchell, his wife of 21 years; son, Jacob Mitchell; parents Jeffrey and Heidi Mitchell; Grandma Marceline Mitchell; sisters Kay (Jason) Morris and Sally Hanson- Dan; Father-In-Law Michael (Josie) Morrissey; Sister-In-Law Jennifer (Mike) Mackley; nieces and nephews Brian, Jackson, Tate, Tessa, Izak, Casey, Croix, Huck, and Macklin; and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his Grandfather John Mitchell; Grandma and Grandpa Petters; Mother-In-Law Jeanne Morrissey; and his niece Ailie Jeanne Mackley.
Arrangements entrusted to Brenny Family Funeral Chapel-Baxter, Minnesota.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.