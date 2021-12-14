Marjorie Hall Kelly, 96, of Mahtomedi died peacefully Dec. 6, 2021. An amazing woman and caring mother, she found joy in everything she did. Marge was preceded in death by former husband, Raymond Donald Kelly, with whom she raised four children in White Bear Lake: Kevin (Lila), Lynn (Kent Hirozawa), Brian (Renee Rivers) and Scott. Her survivors include grandchildren Sara Kelly, Colin Kelly, Nora Hirozawa, Miles Hirozawa and Jessica Kelly-Paul. Great-grandchildren are Madeline and Eleanor Rassel.
Her life began in Shrewsbury, Massachusetts as a student-athlete and valedictorian of her High School class. Marge studied at the University of Massachusetts and graduated from the University of Missouri, School of Journalism. She began her career as an advertising copywriter and met her husband in Washington, DC while working as an intelligence analyst before moving to Minnesota. In addition to her work as a homemaker she worked in real estate, financial services, substitute teaching and retired in 1994 from Human Services with the State of Minnesota.
She remained active in civic affairs into her retirement and volunteered at Marketfest, the White Bear Lake & Mahtomedi Senior Centers, AARP and Triad. She was a local chapter president of AARP and Toastmistresses and a member of the White Bear Lake Historical Society. After moving to Mahtomedi, she enjoyed entertaining family and friends at her lake front condo and on her pontoon boat. She traveled extensively covering nearly all 50 states. Her final years have been at Encore Memory Care in Mahtomedi and the family is grateful for the loving care of the staff there and from hospice.
Visitation will be Monday, December 27 from 5-7 p.m. at Honsa Family Funeral Home, 2460 East County Road E, White Bear Lake and for an hour prior to a Funeral Mass Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 11 a.m. at St. Jude Of The Lake, 700 Mahtomedi Ave, Mahtomedi. Memorials to St Jude of the Lake or AccentCare Hospice.
Arrangements by Honsa Family Funeral Home 651-429-6172.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.