Age 97, of White Bear Lake (formerly of Cambridge), passed away peacefully at NorBella Senior Living in Centerville on Sunday, January 22nd, 2023.
Marion was born September 11th, 1925 to Lyman and Olive Winn of Ellsworth, Wisconsin. She attended school in Ellsworth and married John R. Buck (also of Ellsworth) on May 29th, 1947.
The couple moved to the White Bear Lake area in the mid-1950’s. In 1971, they purchased a farm outside of Cambridge, where they lived for nearly 40 years.
Marion worked for a number of years at Grandview Christian Home in Cambridge, she raised 6 children and helped run the family farm. She will be remembered as a hard-worker who cared for others and appreciated the little things in life. Marion was a wonderful cook and welcomed family and friends to her home with large meals and homemade baked goods, especially her famous pies. She prided herself in making sure that no one ever left her kitchen hungry.
When John passed in 2010, Marion moved back to White Bear Lake to live with her youngest daughter. In these later years she enjoyed the “bustle” of city living, shopping, watching the birds and spoiling her beloved “puppy dogs”.
Marion is survived by her 5 children: Sharon (Ed) Vesel of Vadnais Heights, Tom (Michele) Buck of North Branch, Gary (Jani O’Link) of Forest Lake, Skip (Vickie Johnson) of North Branch, and Jody Buck of White Bear Lake; her three grandchildren and five great-grand children, and sister-in-law Audrey Winn of Ellsworth, WI.
She is preceded in death by her husband John, her son Leo, an infant son and daughter, infant granddaughter Shannon Vesel, and brother Bobby Winn.
A private family service will be held in White Bear Lake. In honor of her love for animals, memorials may be directed to the Animal Humane Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.