Marion Gray Age 97.
Loving Mother, Grandma, Great Grandma, Great-Great Grandma, Sister, Cousin and Friend.
Preceded in death by husband Leon Gray; parents Clifford and Ruth Brokaw; Brother William (Bill) Brokaw; sons-in-laws James Celiberti, Mike Maki.
Survived by Daughters Lori Maki, Beth Kegler
Gray (Michael), Ann Celiberti; sons Clifford (Marian), Daniel (Patricia), Lee (Joyce), Frank (Cyndy), Michael; sisters Ruth Koenig, Helen Degree (Otis), Susan Brokaw; and great grandchildren, great great grandchildren
She was loved by many and will be deeply missed. For Family and Friends her Celebration service is at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 8th, 2020 at Church of the Assumption, 51 7th Street West, St. Paul, MN 55102.
Buried at Fort Snelling National Cemetery
Due to Covid 19, flowers cannot be accepted, and the family wishes any memorial donations be directed to Assumption Church - “Out Reach program”.
To family and friends, mask and social distancing will be practiced.
For further information and a video tribute of her life see:
cremationsocietyofmn.com, search “Marion Gray”
