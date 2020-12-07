Marion Catherine Grossman, age 93, of Mahtomedi died peacefully at her home on Sunday, November 29, 2020. A graveside service was held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery on Tuesday, December 8, 2020 . Honsa Family Funeral Home was entrusted with the arrangements, 651-429-6172. Marion was born in Saint Paul, Minnesota on May 6, 1927 to Mathias and Frieda (Liefert) Mais. She was raised and educated in Saint Paul. She graduated from Wilson High School in 1945 as salutatorian. Marion married her high school sweetheart John E. Grossman on October 4, 1945 and moved to Seattle until his discharge. They returned to Saint Paul where she worked while John got his Teaching degree. They lived in a small apartment over a store in Parkers Prairie for a few years before moving to an apartment over a garage in Dellwood, and finally to Mahtomedi in 1953 where she lived her life in the house that she helped build. In April of 1953, their daughter Jean was born. Their son Donald was born in April of 1956. Marion became a stay-at-home wife and mom making her children and family her number one priority. She always had a vegetable garden and flower gardens that kept her busy. Visiting flower gardens was always on the itinerary in her travels. She excelled at clipping coupons and finding the best deals that financed summer vacations. Marion loved to travel. She was a born tour guide and kept the family on course. After retirement Marion and John started going on cruises and joining up with tours. One cruise took them around the World. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing bridge, singing in the choir, and sailing. Marion was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, United Methodist Church, and Mahtomedi Garden Club. She was preceded in death by her husband John E. Grossman and her parents Mathias and Frieda Mais. Marion is survived by her son Donald J. Grossman of Mahtomedi and daughter Jean E. (Terry) Mitchell of Glendive, Montana; her grandsons Jonathan (Angie) Mitchell and Karl Mitchell; and great granddaughter Emilie Mitchell.
