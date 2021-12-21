Age 94 of White Bear Lake, went home to be with her Lord on Dec. 16, 2021. Preceded in death by husband Daniel; parents Joseph & Viola Chenoweth; brothers Joseph & Milton and sister Lucille. Survived by sons Steve (Kitty), Mark “Travlr” (Kathy), Michael, Daniel, Jon (Laurie) and Christopher (Angela); 24 grandchildren; 37 ½  great grandchildren; 2 great great grandchildren; brother Francis Chenoweth; numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Catholic Prayer Service Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021 at 11 a.m. Visitation Tuesday, Dec. 28, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. and one hour before the service on Wednesday all at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Avenue, White Bear Lake. Interment St. Mary of the Lake Cemetery, White Bear Lake. Arrangements with muellermemorial.com, 651-429-4944

