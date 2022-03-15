Nov. 15, 1928 to March 10, 2022. Funeral Services 11 a.m. Wednesday, March 16, 2022 at Community Of Grace Lutheran Church, 4000 Linden Street, White Bear Lake, visitation one hour before the service. Memorials preferred to Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare. Honsa Family Funeral Home, 651-429-6172.
