Constance Genevieve Marier
“Connie”
Age 99 of Hugo
Born November 26, 1920 to Joseph J. and Constance Schuhr LaMotte in St Paul, and passed away December 9, 2019, one day after she and Joe Marier’s 40th wedding anniversary and nearly six months of home hospice care.
Survived by husband (T. J.) Joe, who was also preceded in death by a first wife Emma LaCasse Marier. Connie is preceded in death by first husband George Logajan. Survived by Logajan children: George (Kay), Jean Day, John (Olya), Jim (Jeanne), Gery (Terry), Greg, Janet Shefchik (Mark), as well as Marier stepchildren: Leo (Dottie), Vince (Christy), Camille Grant (Ralph), Greg (Cindy), Steve, Fran (Jaci), and Jim and a plethora of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Connie was an incredibly strong woman, raising seven kids ranging from 5 to 17, alone when widowed at age 45, launching from stay-at-home mom to the work world. She met Joe at age 59, and proved that love can happen a second time and last another lifetime worth. Her spunk and love will be missed by all.
Memorial Mass 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 17 at St. Genevieve Catholic Church — St. John site, 14383 Forest Blvd., Hugo. Private interment at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Visitation Monday, December 16 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mueller Memorial, 4738 Bald Eagle Ave., White Bear Lake and one hour before Mass at church on Tuesday. A huge thank you to the caregivers and staff of Living Life Home Care and Health East Hospice for walking us all through this final journey with grace and love. Memorials preferred.
MuellerMemorial.com 651-429-4944
