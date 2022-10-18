Mariell Michaud Eppolito (nee Pope) born September 16, 1948. After a year of slow decline, expired peacefully August 12, 2022.
Preceded in death by her husband Michael Gene Eppolito and her parents Mary and Ellis Pope of White Bear. She is survived by her bother William C. Pope, niece Katelynn A. Salmon (Chris), grandnephew Harvey, and nephew Kyle W. Pope.
