Marie A. Berglund, 95, of Maplewood, formerly of Birchwood Village, passed away peacefully on Easter Sunday, April 17, 2022. Marie grew up on a farm near Atwater and later attended Bethel College. She initially worked as a school teacher in St Peter, Minnesota and then later at Sears for a number of years. She was an active member of Eaglebrook Church in White Bear Lake for nearly fifty years. Preceded in death by her husband, Bob, and brother, David (Joan). Marie will be missed by her children, William (On Soon), Kristine (James Lux), and Jon (Betsy) Berglund; grandchildren, James (Jeongwoon Kim), Caroline (Jay Opland), Andrew (Kim), Brian (Olha), Amy, and Katie Berglund; great-grandchildren, Alex, Chris, Elaine, Jonathan, Irene, and Nicholas; and other family and friends. Graveside service will be Friday, April 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, Minnesota. Bradshaw, 651-407-8300, www.bradshawfuneral.com

