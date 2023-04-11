Maria Balla, age 74, passed away on April 2, 2023. She was born on August 24, 1948 in Budapest, Hungary to Radanyine Elek Katalin and Radanyi Elek. Maria is survived by her grandson (Oliver) and two daughters, Eszter (Ryan) and Anna (Dariusz). She was preceded in death by her parents, brothers, and beloved sisters.
Please consider donating to Twin Cities Parrot Rescue in her memory (https://tcparrotrescue.org/).
