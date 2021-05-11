Margery L. King passed away peacefully on April 27, 2021. Margery was a longtime resident of White Bear Lake and is preceded in death by her loving husband Kenneth and infant son Stephen. Margery is survived by her children Paul (Barbara), John (Renee), Robert (Scott), Juli (Kerri), and Tyler (Diane); grandchildren Michelle, Emily Paige (Josh), Stephen, Maija (Jake), Asher (Mandi), Maclane, William and Lydia; great-grandchildren Maxwell, Nathaniel, Isabella and Maren. Margery is also survived by her dear family and countless relatives and friends throughout the world, especially in England.
Margery was born and raised in England, and married USAF Staff Sgt Kenneth in 1952. They were married 51 years until Kenneth passed away in 2003. Margery was proud to be both British and American. Throughout her life, Margery lived with high energy and a passion to learn and explore. Margery loved her family dearly and enjoyed traveling with Kenneth, visiting all seven continents and over 60 countries.
The family would like to extend our deepest gratitude to The Waters of Excelsior, where Margery resided since 2019, and to all the many people who touched her life.
A private celebration of life will be held Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 11:00am at St. Stephen Lutheran Church in White Bear Lake. To allow for virtual attendance, the service will be live streamed at ststephenwbl.org on their YouTube page. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation in Margery's memory to St. Stephen Lutheran Church 1965 Co. Rd E East, White Bear Lake, MN 55110 or to a charity of your choice.
Rest in peace dear Mom and Nana. Until we see you again.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.