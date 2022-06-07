Sept. 13, 1932 - May 13, 2022. Age 89 of Shoreview, died on Friday, May 13. Preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Richard. Survived by children Linda (Gerald) Mulhern, Michael (Greta) Wedell, Lisa (Masami) Ueki and Laura (Gabe) Jenkins; 9 grandchildren; former exchange student, Karin Andersson.
A graduate of St. Paul’s Ancker Nursing School, Peggy was a medical researcher at the University of Minnesota and an occupational health nurse at MSI Insurance Companies.
A Shoreview resident since 1961, Wedell served as a Ramsey County Deputy Sheriff Community Affairs Officer and volunteered at the Shoreview Historical Society, Shoreview YMCA, and Como Park Conservatory. She established the Moms & Tots Skating Program and the Shoreview 4-H Club. She received the Shoreview Citizen of the Year award in 2010.
Celebration of Peggy’s life will be held on Sunday, June 12, 3-5 p.m., at the Richard A. Wedell room in the Shoreview Community Center, 4600 N. Victoria St, Shoreview. A private burial service for family and close friends will take place at Fort Snelling. Memorials preferred to the Shoreview Historical Society, Shoreview Community Foundation or the Jerauld County Heritage Museum.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.