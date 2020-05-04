Devoted Wife, Mom, Grandma, Sister, Teacher
Maggy left us April 23, 2020, age 85. Prededed in death by parents George and Margaret O’Hair. Beloved wife of Jim of 64 years; mother of Mike, Dan (Karen), Jeff (Patti), and Kathy (Tim); 4 grandchildren, 4 great grandchilden; sister of Barb (Larry) Hubert and Mary (Bob) Wampler. Maggy was an RN at St. Joseph’s Hospital and Forest Lake Hospital. She taught in the Nursing Assistant Program at 916 Vo-Tech and was the Infection Control RN at Lyngblomsten Healthcare. Private family services to be held. Family interment Fort Snelling National Cemetery. Your message can be left on this website johnsonpeterson.com. Memorials in Maggy’s name preferred to the National Breast Cancer Foundation.
