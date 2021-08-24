Margaret (Lynn) Brosious, 74, died peacefully at home on August 21, 2021.  Lynn was born and raised in Chicago by parents Gilbert and Margaret Miller.  She majored in science at Coe College where she was a proud member of Chi Omega. Lynn spent her early professional years at 3M, working in Quality Assurance, and later at MGC Diagnostics. Lynn will best be remembered for her infectious laugh, ability to find joy in all things, love of gardening and socializing at the Dellwood Country Club.  Those left to cherish her memory are her numerous friends, as well as son Gilbert and grandson Marshall.  Lynn was a strong, confident woman before that was fashionable.  She never met a person who remained a stranger, and her vibrant personality would light up any room. As we face challenges and bumps in our lives, let us channel our inner-Lynn. We will be having a Celebration of Life ceremony memory at 17 Meadow Lane, Dellwood this Saturday, August 28 at noon.

