Alnes, Margaret Grinols (Peggy) died March 6, 2020, at the age of 95. Born November 1, 1924, to Walter Grinols and Eunice Coyne Grinols in St. Cloud, MN. Preceded in death by her parents, her sister Joan Baldwin, and her husband E. Stephen Alnes. She is survived by her four children Susan Alnes (Jeffrey Schulman), Karen Alnes, Judith Alnes (Bernie Kruse), and Lee Alnes (Rebecca Krinke). Also survived by grandchildren Ross Schulman (Loren DeJonge Schulman), Norah Rahamim (Yoni), Mark Dunsworth (Hannah Parrish), Emily Dunsworth (Ryan Foerster), Andrew Kruse (Stefanie), Laura Mazzocco (Eric) and great-grandchildren Wyatt Schulman, Abigail and Amelia Rahamim, Lily Foerster and Kennedy, Landon, and Harrison Kruse.
Peggy graduated from Crookston High School, where she was a member of the National Honor Society. She attended the University of Minnesota and served as city editor for the Minnesota Daily where she met her husband. She graduated from the university in 1947 with a Bachelor of Arts degree in journalism and began a rewarding career writing, editing, and managing publications in a variety of venues. Peggy won the Twin Cities Newspaper Guild’s Page One award in 1967 for her work as a reporter for “Action Line” for the St. Paul Dispatch. She retired in 1990 from NSP, now Xcel Energy, where she worked in corporate communications. While there, she wrote and produced four annual reports that won the Financial World Merit Award for corporate annual reports and the Institutional Investor Best of Industry award.
Peggy and Steve raised their family near the shores of White Bear Lake in a cottage where drop-in friends were always welcomed and were frequently rewarded with her legendary homemade bread or fresh-squeezed lemonade.
An avid reader, Peggy was an enthusiastic leader of the Great Books Foundation’s local book group for many years. In retirement, she often volunteered for nonprofit organizations in need of an astute grammarian. Peggy generously shared her fierce intelligence, optimism, and keen wit until the end of her life.
The family thanks the stellar caregivers at Saint Andrew’s Village in Mahtomedi, MN; they brightened the final years of Peggy’s life.
A gathering to celebrate Peggy will be hosted by her children later in the year. Memorials preferred to Citizens League, 400 Robert St. N, Suite 1820, Saint Paul, MN 55101.
