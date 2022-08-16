Age 84 - Quilter Supreme of White Bear Lake. Passed away peacefully at home on August 9, 2022. Preceded in death by daughter Deborah Henry, granddaughter Laura Ann Roush, daughter-in-law Anne Roush. Survived by husband of 64 years Jess, sons Dave (Jennifer), James (Robin); 6 grandchildren; 2 great-grandsons. Funeral services were held Monday, August 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at HONSA FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 2460 East County Road E, WBL with visitation one hour before the service.
Arrangements with Honsa Family Funeral Home. 651 -429-6172 / www.honsafamilyfuneral.com
