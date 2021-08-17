Born March 12, 1925 – died October 7, 2020. Children Steve, Scott and Sandra invite you to celebrate her life on August 19th, 2021 at Saint Mary of the Lake Catholic Church, 4741 Bald Eagle Ave, White Bear Lake, Minnesota. 10:00  – 11:00am visitation, 11:00 mass with lunch to follow. We look forward to visiting with you! Our mother continues to send her love to all. She wishes us Peace and Joy.

