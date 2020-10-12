Marcella LaBore (Marci) Samuelson, 95, passed away peacefully among family on October 7. Marci was born on March 12, 1925 was raised and lived out her entire life in White Bear Lake. Marci is survived by three children: Steve (Sue), Scott (Debra), Sandra (Todd); 5 grandchildren: Kye (Julia) Samuelson, Kallie (Brad) Rezney, Alex (Jennifer) Samuelson, Daelin Daubenberger and Max Daubenberger; 7 great grandchildren: Olin, Anna, Robert, Ford, Oliver, Makenna and one baby expected to arrive in March 2021. Marci grew up on the LaBore family farm in White Bear Lake, with her parents Martha and James, her brother Louie and her sister Phyllis. Marci attended St. Mary’s catholic school and graduated from White Bear Lake High School in 1943. After high school she went on to secretarial school and moved to Detroit, Michigan to work for AT&T. After moving back home, she married her longtime high school boyfriend Robert Samuelson in 1948, soon after he had returned home from serving in the Navy during WWII. Her interests included dancing, golfing, bowling and fishing at her and her husband’s cabin “Samars”. She worked as a longtime teacher’s aide at St Mary’s Elementary School. In retirement, she volunteered at Cerenity Care Center until her late 80’s. Most of all, she was an avid White Bear Lake High School hockey fan. She attended as many games as possible and never missed a single MN High School State hockey tournament from 1958 through 1995. She loved rooting for the Bears, especially when they played against the teams in green and white sweaters/jerseys, well, let’s just leave it at that! Marci had a zest for life! Her sense of humor and loving personality put a smile on the faces of everyone lucky enough to spend time with her. There was nothing ordinary about her goodness, faithfulness and absolute devotion to her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceded in death by her parents Martha and James LaBore, brother Louis LaBore, sister Phyllis (Tom) Carpenter, husband Robert Samuelson, daughter Mary Samuelson and grandson Stevie Samuelson. If so desired, memorials may be directed to the White Bear Area Emergency Food Shelf, 1884 Whitaker St, White Bear Lake, MN 55110. There will be a private burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery. At a later time, we will announce the date to gather and celebrate the wonderful life of Marci. “Go Bears”.
Latest News
- Shoreview Press: E-edition, October 13, 2020
- Quad Community Press: E-edition, October 13, 2020
- Football: Big plays by Woodbury foil Mustangs in opener 49-10
- Volleyball: Cougars lose opener to Elks 3-0
- Cross country: Centennial girls 7th, boys 10th in conference
- Tennis: Cougars finish 11-2 with close loss to Roseville
- Soccer: Zephyr girls grab another conference title
- Cross country: Zephyr girls 2nd, boys 3rd in Metro East
Most Popular
Articles
- Bumps in road lead retirees back to olive oil business
- Sausage Haus employees convicted of game law violations
- Cleaner ditch means cleaner lake: Bald Eagle benefits from $329K grant
- Letters to the Editor
- HUGO POLICE REPORTS
- Would you, could you, with a fox? Sustainable Safari says ‘yes’
- Ramsey County Sheriff’s Reports
- Football: Bears lose opener to Stillwater 52-24
- White Bear Lake Police Reports
- Washington County Sheriff’s Reports
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Online Poll
Upcoming Events
-
Oct 14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.