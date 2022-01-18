Passed away Jan. 4, 2022. Born to Walter and Laura (Zellmer) Kuehn in Ripon Wisconsin, she grew up in Ripon and graduated from high school. While working at Ripon College, she met her husband, John Mitchell. They, with their son Jeffrey, moved to Waupun where they spent their married life. Marcie worked over 25 years as a personal secretary at National Rivet. Following her retirement, she worked for several years as church secretary at Immanuel Lutheran.
In 1998, Marcie decided to move to White Bear Lake to be closer to her family and grandchildren. As always, she stayed busy in many activities. She was president of her condominium association for many years, served as an election judge in Ramsey County and volunteered as a preschool screener. She was active in many groups and organizations besides being devoted to her church. Throughout her years, Marcie loved to travel and enjoyed working in her flowers.
Marcie is preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Laura Kuehn, sister, Geraldine Roedl, husband, John Mitchell, and grandson Mark Mitchell. She is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Heidi), granddaughters Kay (Jason) Morris and Sally Hanson, granddaughter-in-law Megan Mitchell, seven great grandsons and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be on Thursday Jan. 27 at 11 AM at St. Andrew’s Lutheran Church, 900 Stillwater Rd. Mahtomedi, Minnesota 55115 with visitation one hour preceding. Interment will occur in Wisconsin at a later date.
