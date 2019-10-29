Janet G. Mample
Janet G. Mample, 75, Willow River, entered eternal rest on Friday, October 18, 2019 in Augustana Mercy Health Care Center, Moose Lake. She was born on January 30, 1944 in Vallejo, CA, to Willard and Ivana Cummings. At the age of 6, Janet moved to Hugo with her family. On April 11, 1964, Janet married John Mample in Hugo. Janet worked various jobs through her career while living in the Hugo and White Bear Lake areas. In 2002, Janet and John moved to Willow River after retirement. She enjoyed needle point, knitting, gardening and outside activities. Janet will be remembered for being loving and caring with a slightly strong opinion when she believed in something. She also loved to travel, especially to Deadwood, S.D.
She was preceded in death by her son, Dwayne.
Janet will be lovingly remembered by her husband, John; three children: Jody (David) Tasler; Jeff (Amy) Mample; and Julie (Ron) Krings; 8 grandchildren: Tamara Tasler, Dillon Tasler, Kristopher Tasler, Eleanor Tasler, Jake Mample, Hayley Mample, Tyler Krings, and Carly Krings.
A Gathering of Family and Friends will be held from 11 a.m. until the noon Memorial Service on Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Bradshaw Funeral Home, 4600 Greenhaven Dr., White Bear Lake. Lunch will follow the services.
