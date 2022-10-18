Benson, Madelyne Sophie, 79 of Vadnais Heights, MN entered into heaven on Oct. 6, 2022. She was a devoted daughter, sister, aunt and teacher. Born in Fairmont, MN on Jan. 10, 1943. She grew up in Lake Benton, MN and Roseville, MN. Graduated from Alexander Ramsey HS ‘61, St. Cloud State College ‘65 BS Elementary Education, and Colorado State College Greely MS Education. She worked as an elementary education teacher and program coordinator in the White Bear Lake School District for 37 years. She helped create the High Potential Program and coordinated Assessment and Evaluation for the district. She worked for two years for the NEA in Washington, DC. In retirement she enjoyed time with her family, travel and researching her family’s Scandinavian ancestry. She was preceded in death by parents Lloyd and Sophie Benson. She is survived and deeply missed by her brother John (Barb) Benson, niece Kristen (Terry) MacVey, nephew David (Kristyn) Benson and great nieces Eva and Elin Benson and many relatives and friends.
Memorial Service Oct. 22, 11 AM, Trimont Covenant Church, 61 Main Street, Trimont, MN. Burial following the service at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Trimont followed by a light lunch at the Covenant Church. Memorials preferred to the White Bear Lake Area Education Foundation (wblaef.org) or causes of donor’s choice.
