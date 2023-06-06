Mabel Ruth (Person) Johanson passed away on March 24, 2023 in Riverview, Florida. Mabel was born on February 18, 1926, in Hayti, South Dakota. She lived for over 30 years in White Bear Lake before retiring to Sun City, Arizona. Mabel was preceded in death by her husband, Carol Lyle Johanson, her parents, Halmer and Ruth Person, her brothers, James, Harold, and Chester Person. She is survived by her four children; Roger (Judy Vopava), Vickie, Joan (Ed) Costello, David (Anne), seven grandchildren, and twelve great-grandchildren. Her grieving family, while missing her deeply, also glows in the light that Mabel shined on her family and on the world.
A memorial service will occur on Saturday, July 15 2023 at 2 p.m. at First Covenant Church (1280 Arcade St, St. Paul). Mabel (and husband Carol) will be interred at Fort Snelling National Cemetery, Minneapolis, on July 17, 2023 at 10:30 a.m.
