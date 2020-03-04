Age 84, passed away peacefully surrounded by family February 20, 2020.
Born in rural Ladysmith, Wisconsin, Mabel married Merlin Holman June 9, 1956 and raised their family in Conrath. She devoted her life to putting the needs of others before her own. Her compassion and desire to help family and friends was a gift she gave willingly and was a blessing to all who knew and loved her. Outside the home, she served her community as a school cook in the Flambeau and White Bear Lake school districts for many years, once again allowing her love for children to shine. During retirement she and Merlin lived at The Deerfield senior living center in New Richmond, WI where she served new found friends as a volunteer to those in need of care, comfort and support. Her final years were spent in the White Bear Lake/Mahtomedi, MN area where she continued to share her love and concern for others to the very end. She was preceded in death by her parents Earl and Anna Phetteplace, one brother, two sisters and three grandchildren. She is survived by her husband of sixty-three years, seven children, twenty-one grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, one brother and one sister.
Mabel will be remembered by her family as a devoted wife, loving mother, proud grandmother and great grandmother. We always knew we were loved! Join us for a Celebration of Life at South Shore Trinity Lutheran Church, White Bear Lake, MN on March 28. Visitation begins at 10 am. Service at 11 and light lunch to follow.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.