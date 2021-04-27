Loving mother, grandmother, sister, cousin, and dear friend. Born Sept. 10, 1932 to Valentino and Mary Ponticiello in Trenton, New Jersey. Joined the Lord on April 11, 2021, at home surrounded by family. Louise raised her children and babysat her grandchildren in her Roseville home, tended her bountiful flower gardens, gathered friends for her annual Christmas cookie exchange, volunteered in numerous ways which included her children’s school and decades of service at Langton Place, Presbyterian Homes. Preceded in death by her parents and husband, Meteorologist, Bruce Watson. Her loving spirit lives on in her children Bruce (Deb), Frank (Carolyn), Valerie Rosenbaum (Scott), Edward (Ishwari), grandchildren Aaron and Anthony Sorvari, Sammantha and Emily Watson, (Maggie, her four-legged companion), Brother Randy Ponticiello (Pat), God-daughter Alberta (Chuck), cousins Tina, Mike, Albert, nieces and nephews.
Time and date of service and a Fort Snelling burial is yet to be announced.
