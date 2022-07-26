9.22.1924 - 12.28.2021
FUNERAL NOTICE
Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at Saint Mary of the Lake Church 4741 Bald Eagle Ave. on Friday, August 5. Visitation ONE HOUR prior to service at church.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Saint Mary of the Lake Emergency Fund established for those in need.
