We are deeply saddened to announce the death of our beloved mother, Lorraine Mary Peltier. Lorraine was born Sept. 22, 1924, and died Nov. 28, 2021, at the age of 97. She was the first-born child of Joseph and Cecilia (Keiffer) Tessier.
She grew up in a large family on a beautiful farm high on a hill, surrounded by an apple grove, pond, large vegetable gardens and livestock in Gem Lake, on what is now called Tessier Road. As a young girl, she learned to ride on large plow horses and gained the necessary skills to help run a working farm, including daily weeding of the gardens, canning and preserving food, and enjoying a cold glass of home-brewed root beer. Produce was sold at Hoffman’s Corner and the Saint Paul Farmer’s Market, carried in by wagon.
At a young age, Lorraine met the love of her life, Archie Peltier, from Centerville, Minnesota. They married before Archie left to serve in the Army during World War Two, fighting in the Battle of the Bulge. When he returned to his young wife and toddler son, Archie, they settled into a house on Miller and Fourth St., walking distance to St. Mary’s Church and School. This was very important to her when deciding where to live. In her later years, Archie and Lorraine enjoyed trips to the North Shore, antique shopping and taking drives through the countryside. They especially loved time together decorating for holidays inside and out, once making the front page of the White Bear Press. Lorraine developed beautiful rose and perennial gardens, which were enjoyed by passersby and friends alike. She continued to live in this home until her mid-eighties.
For over sixty years, Lorraine volunteered at the church and school in many capacities: a teacher’s aide for Jan Fredericks, countless hours for school and church fund-raisers, serving communion and working on funerals, plus much more. Her natural creativity contributed in countless ways. She remained passionate about the church for her entire life. Four generations of Lorraine’s family graduated from St. Mary’s School. Her love of family, siblings and friendships lasted a lifetime, and her strong love of her community and dedication to giving back was central to who she was.
Lorraine was predeceased by her parents, Cecilia and Joseph Tessier, loving husband, Archie Peltier and her siblings, Francis Tessier, Gerald Tessier, Donald Tessier, Joseph Tessier, and Dolores Welch. She is survived by siblings Marcella McLevish and James Tessier, and by her children, Archie, Ronald, Carol, Cynthia and Mary. She is also survived by cherished grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed.
A Mass of Christian Burial at St. Mary of the Lake is being planned for early summer of 2022. Notice will be forthcoming.
