Age 97, returned to her home with Christ on January 3, 2020. Lorraine died peacefully at her apartment at Waverly Gardens in North Oaks. Born January 19, 1922 on the family farm north of Windom, Minnesota. She was preceded in death by her parents Carl and Martha Erickson, her husband of 68 years Donald M. Carlson and daughter-in-law Susan Carlson. She is survived by her daughter Karen E. Rhyner and her husband John of Rothschild, Wisconsin, her son Steven P. Carlson of White Bear Lake and son Ronald S. Carlson and his wife Laurie of Motley, Minnesota. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, two step-grandchildren, six great grandchildren and two step great-grandchildren.
Lorraine was an active member of Community of Grace Lutheran Church and a resident of White Bear Lake since 1967. Lorraine participated in various ladies groups at the church and also crafted floral arrangements for rooms within the church. Her flower beds were always full of gorgeous flowers and a member of the Garden Club in White Bear Lake. Her cooking and baking will certainly be missed. A private service is planned at the family farm near Aitkin, Minnesota. The family requests memorials be made to Community of Grace Lutheran Church, White Bear Lake, Minnesota, 55110.
