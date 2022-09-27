Lorraine passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, at the age of 98. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; parents, Henry and Elizabeth Wohletz and sister Esther Anthony. Survived by children, Cindy (Del) Dunn and John (Darlene) Birkeland, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and her niece/caretaker Debra Anthony. A special thank you to the care team at Waverly Gardens. Lorraine spent her life surrounded by the flowers she loved. Celebration of Life at White Bear Floral Shop - 3550 Hoffman Road W - WBL; on September 30th with a visitation at 11:00am, service at 11:30am and a luncheon to follow.
