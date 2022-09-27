Lorraine passed away peacefully on September 9, 2022, at the age of 98. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur; parents, Henry and Elizabeth Wohletz and sister Esther Anthony. Survived by children, Cindy (Del) Dunn and John (Darlene) Birkeland, 4 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren and her niece/caretaker Debra Anthony. A special thank you to the care team at Waverly Gardens. Lorraine spent her life surrounded by the flowers she loved. Celebration of Life at White Bear Floral Shop - 3550 Hoffman Road W - WBL; on September 30th with a visitation at 11:00am, service at 11:30am and a luncheon to follow.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.