Thomas Bernard Long
Age 60 of Hugo, formerly of White Bear Lake, passed unexpectedly but peacefully at home July 26, 2019.
Preceded in death by his father Richard Long. He joins his late wife of 34 years, Jeanie. Tom is survived by his loving family, sons: Will (Sabrina), Ben (Brigit), and Davis (Ashley); his mother Josephine; his siblings Richard (DiAnne), Michael (Christine), Mary Jo (Bob), John (Cynthia), Sandy (Charlie), Barb (Mike), Steve (Mia), and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Memorial service will be held Thursday, August 8,11 a.m., at Tanners Brook Golf Course, Forest Lake, lunch to follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to the family.
